Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

HLT stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.75. 650,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $155.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

