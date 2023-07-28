Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.93-$6.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $154.12. 1,690,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,498. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $155.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

