Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.93 to $6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.93-$6.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

HLT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.17. 2,029,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,843. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $155.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

