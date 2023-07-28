Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 232,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,199. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hilltop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.