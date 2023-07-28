Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Hilltop Price Performance
HTH stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 232,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,199. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Hilltop
In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
