Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 1,014,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,177.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

