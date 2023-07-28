Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Issues Earnings Results

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,484. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hexagon AB (publ)

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

