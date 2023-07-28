Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 1,310,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. Hess has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

