Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 180.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

HLIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,160. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

