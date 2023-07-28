Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

HDELY stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

