Head-To-Head Contrast: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) and UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.63 billion 0.55 $118.00 million $4.33 10.88 UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sylvamo and UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 5.02% 80.23% 14.37% UPM-Kymmene Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sylvamo and UPM-Kymmene Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 0 2 0 3.00 UPM-Kymmene Oyj 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sylvamo currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UPM-Kymmene Oyj is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Summary

Sylvamo beats UPM-Kymmene Oyj on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

(Get Free Report)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro and nuclear power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive label materials for branding and promotion, information, and functional labelling in the food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and logistics segments; and label papers, release base papers, office papers, and flexible packaging for labelling, packing, commercial siliconizing, and printing, as well as graphic papers for advertising, publishing, and home and office use. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and parquet manufacturing, as well as for other industrial applications; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for forest investors and owners; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell hydrogels for 3D cell culturing; UPM ProFi decking products and UPM formi granules; and biomedical products. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.