Head to Head Contrast: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 3 2 0 2.40 Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and Diversey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Diversey has a consensus target price of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Diversey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Diversey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $207.35 million 5.83 $7.28 million $0.11 175.20 Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversey. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 2.31% 42.57% 8.39% Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00%

Summary

European Wax Center beats Diversey on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

