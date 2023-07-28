HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

ADCT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 488,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 229.20% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

