HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance
PBLA opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $1,680.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.71) by ($4.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
