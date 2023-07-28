Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 966,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $570.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

