Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ HA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 966,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $570.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
