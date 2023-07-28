Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,754 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises about 1.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Harmonic worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 659,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

