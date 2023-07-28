Hamilton Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 785,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,950. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

