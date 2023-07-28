Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of ENPH traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.60. 8,275,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

