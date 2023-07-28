Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 59,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 119,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Visa by 67.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.20. 1,561,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,702. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

