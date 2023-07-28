Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 3,379,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,101. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

