Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $859,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.14. 203,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.