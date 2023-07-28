Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $859,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.14. 203,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
