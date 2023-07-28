Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Celanese comprises about 2.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. 1,147,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,380. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

