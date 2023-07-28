Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

BDX stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.23. 1,641,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

