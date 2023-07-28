Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS KJAN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.