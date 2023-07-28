Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 94 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $564.62. 534,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $250.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

