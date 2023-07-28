Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in July

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
Guangshen Railway stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
