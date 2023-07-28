Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in July

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

Guangshen Railway stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

