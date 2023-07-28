Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.55. 1,559,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21. The firm has a market cap of $314.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

