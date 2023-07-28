Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.33. 2,264,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,950. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

