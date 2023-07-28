Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.35. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

