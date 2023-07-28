Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 806,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,876. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

