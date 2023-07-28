Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.02. 1,233,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $155.16.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.