Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,548. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

