Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

