Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces GBX 2.19 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 146.43 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.47. The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 358.37 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 30,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,468.39). In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($53,468.39). Also, insider Jim Smith bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($19,540.97). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

