Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

GPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

