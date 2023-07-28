Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $548,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

