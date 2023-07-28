Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 81,199 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.