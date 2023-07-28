Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.