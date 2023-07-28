Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $413.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

