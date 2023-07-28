Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 17,263 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

