Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
