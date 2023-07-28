Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

