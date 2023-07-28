Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after acquiring an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

PXD opened at $220.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

