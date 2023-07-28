Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

