Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

