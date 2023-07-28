Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 487.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

