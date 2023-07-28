Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

