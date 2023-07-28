Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.