Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 10,757 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

