Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 37,398 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.16 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

