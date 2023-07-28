Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,359 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of TROW opened at $117.11 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.